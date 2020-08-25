Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Establishes NEP 2020 Task Force

During a meeting, the Himachal Pradesh government discussed the implementation of NEP 2020 (National Education Policy), on Monday, and decided to set up a task force for the same. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led the meeting where this decision regarding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was taken. The NEP 2020 was approved by the Union Cabinet led by PM Modi on Union July 29, 2020.

"The state cabinet in its meeting held here decided to implement National Education Policy-2020 in the state to prepare students of the state for the 21st century where critical thinking will determine the future of the nation," read the official release by the Himachal Pradesh government. "The Cabinet thanked the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing New Education Policy-2020 which envisages making job creators, not job seekers and will motivate the students to move away from rote learning to critical thinking," it read further.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also tweeted the decisions taken by the state cabinet during the meeting on August 24, 2020. According to his tweet, this NEP 2020 task force will be formed under the leadership of the Minister of Education of the State who will serve as the Chairman. Jai Ram Thakur also informed that this NEP 2020 task force will be a 27 member team. The state project director of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan will also be a member of this NEP 2020 team as per Jai Ram Thakur's tweet.

According to the official press release, on August 24, 2020, in the presence of CM Jai Ram Thakur, the State Cabinet of Himachal Pradesh also signed Rs 110 crore MoU with M/s Microtek New Technologies Private Limited. This agreement allows the company to set up a manufacturing unit in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh and produce thermometers, online/offline UPS, High capacity invertors, oxymeters, and other electrical and electronics products. As per the official release, the manufacturing unit will provide employment to nearly 450 people and will be completed by March 2021.

On July 29, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the NEP 2020 which is aimed at reforming the Indian education system. This positive reform is also aimed at boosting the Gross Enrollment Ratio to 50 per cent by 2035. NEP 2020 will do away with the existing 10+2 educational structure and introduce the new 5+3+3+4 structure. This new education policy will focus on basic literacy and there will be no separation between arts, science, and commerce. The students will have a choice to pick both vocational and academic courses during their education. Talking about the NEP 2020, PM Modi said that it was framed while keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of the 21st Century of India.

(With inputs from ANI)