AOT Chapter 139 Leaks: Here's The Release Date & Leaks Of The Last Chapter

Attack on Titan aka Shingeki no Kyojin has been a popular manga for over a decade now. However, the show rose to worldwide popularity when it was converted into an anime series in 2013. This post-apocalyptic story has been written by Haime Isayama. Currently, AOT is airing its final season and is about the release of the final chapter of the manga, AOT Chapter 139. Here are details about AOT Chapter 139 leaks and the release date.

AOT Chapter 139 release date

Volume 34 of the manga holds AOT chapter 139. According to Kodansha AOT Chapter 139 is set to release on Friday, April 9, 2021. The final chapter is set to be released in April by Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, but the physical issue of volume 34 will start shipping on June 9. The release time of this chapter will differ depending on the time zone you are in. Here are the release timings. Please note that these timings have not been officially confirmed yet but have been mentioned based on the release time of the previous chapters.

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

European Time: 4 PM

Pakistan time: 8 PM

Indian Standard time: 8:30 PM

Japan time: 12 AM

Korea Time: 12 AM

Australia Time: 1: 30 AM

AOT chapter 139 will be available on Crunchyroll, Kodansha Comics and Viz Media. Fans can also get the full volume once it starts shipping on Amazon, and MyAnimeList. Here are some popular leaks from the upcoming chapter.

AOT Chapter 139 leaks

Source: Reddit

In a Reddit discussion, fans posted that the first page of the upcoming chapter had been leaked. The page features Mikasa kissing Eren. Fans felt moved by the illustration until they saw that she was actually holding his severed head. One fan named “raceraot” said that he was not surprised by the AOT Chapter 139 leaks as Isayama had been building up for this moment. The fan said that it was clear that Mikasa was in love with Eren, he was aware of that and loved her too.

Source: Reddit

However, AOT fans are aware of how unpredictable Isayama is. According to IGN, some fans said what happened to Eren is pre-planned, knowing he has the ability to see the past and the future. He also has the ability to manipulate someone's memory and show them a different one. In Attack on Titan Chapter 138, fans saw the alternate storyline featuring Eren and Mikasa living happily. The report suggests that some fans are also guessing that Eren is the father of Historia's baby. It seems like after the last chapter will be released Levi, Mikasa and Falco would be the ones standing.,

Image Source: Still from AOT (Hulu)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.