Sunny Deol’s Son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon’s Daughter Paloma To Debut With Romcom Dono

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon are set to make their debut with Dono. To note, their parents worked together in 1984 in Sohni Mahiwal. As per reports, it will be a romantic film.



3 things you need to know



Dono is being directed by Avnish Barjatya, who happens to be Sooraj Barjatya's son.

The much-awaited teaser of the film is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023.

It will be a romantic film reportedly set against the backdrop of a beach.



Sunny Deol shares poster of his son’s debut film



The film's poster has already been revealed, with Sunny Deol proudly supporting his son's journey by sharing it on his social media. The poster depicts the two lead actors sitting together, overlooking the sea from a bench. Sunny Deol also revealed the date of the teaser release in his post and captioned it, "It's the start of a new beginning."

(Poster of the film Dono | Image: Instagram)



Produced by Rajshri Productions, which celebrates its 75th year, this film will be the 59th project under their banner. The film was initially announced by Dharmendra in 2020. According to reports, Dono will revolve around the backdrop of a destination wedding and explore the complexities of modern relationships through a heartwarming coming-of-age love story.



Avnish Barjatya, known for his work as an assistant director in projects like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Uunchai, expressed his excitement about working with Paloma and Rajveer. He added, “They have both seamlessly blended into their roles. Paloma is a powerful performer and has tremendous screen presence. Paloma is a powerful performer and has tremendous screen presence. She is the perfect fit for my character. Her immense work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to be working with her every day.”