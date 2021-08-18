Aparshakti Khurana Gears Up For Latest Release With Comedy Flick Titled 'Helmet'

Aparshakti Khurana is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming comedy movie titled Helmet along with Pranutan Bahl and Abhishek Banerjee. Brought to the audience by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea, the trailer of the movie was recently dropped by the makers and received positive reactions.

Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl and Abhishek Banerjee in Helmet Trailer

Directed by Satramm Ramani, Helmet will touch upon the taboo subject of using and buying condoms in India with a hearty comedic twist. The movie will feature Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role along with Pranutan Bahl, Ashish Verma and Vikram Singh Sodha. The makers and the cast of the movie took to their social media to release the Helmet trailer, fueling netizens' anticipation.

The intriguing trailer of the movie shows Aparshakti Khurana getting yelled at by his wife, played by Pranutan Bahl, for not being able to buy a condom on his wedding night. In the next scene, Abhishek Banerjee is seen struggling with a financial situation while Ashish Verma is introduced as a dim-witted character. Together, the trio plans a heist to steal a truck full of mobile phones.

However, their plans fall through after they discover condoms instead of phones in the truck. However, this gives them the opportunity to turn entrepreneurs as they get the idea of selling condoms to people to tackle the embarrassment and taboo around it. The story then follows with the trio wearing a condom and selling them.

Sharing the trailer on his official Instagram handle, Khurana wrote, 'ARE YOU READY FOR IT? Condom maangna India me bhaari hai aur yeh soochna janhit me jaari hai! Stay tuned for one hell of a maddening ride filled with laughter'.

In a virtual press meet during the launch of the trailer, director Satramm Ramani revealed that the movie was inspired by his experiences and the challenges faced by youngsters to openly buy condoms in medical shops. He also hoped to send out a positive awareness about the tabooed topic in an entertaining manner.

