'Apharan 2': Arunoday Singh & Nidhi Singh Starrer Lauded For 'edge Of The Seat' Storyline

After the smashing success of the first season, Apharan 2 was released to bring double the action, entertainment and thrill to the fans. Starring an ensemble of a stellar cast with the likes of Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Saanand Verma and more, the second season has already garnered major hype around itself for being an out-and-out mass entertainer series. The Voot original series returns with Anuroday Singh as Rudra Shrivastava, a senior inspector, and Nidhi Singh as Ranjana, Rudra's wife.

While it has been only a few hours since the release of the series, ardent fans watched the series and left their honest reviews. Check out the Apharan 2 Twitter review.

Apharan season 2 revolves around Rudra navigating his professional duties with his personal life at stake. With the aim to find a cure for his wife's addiction, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) sends the formidable cop to Serbia to track down and capture Bikram Bahadur Singh, or BBS, a wanted criminal responsible for the death of 9 Indian RAW agents in one month. The 11-episode series further shows the thrilling moments of Rudra's life as he carries out the mission in a bid to save his wife's life.

The plot appeared interesting to many people who also found the Voot Originals exciting. One fan wrote, ''This is really good and chest (sic) movie of apharan 2..It is really super hit . I love this.'' while another wrote, ''As expected Apharan 2 is giving us some superb entertainment!! Fantastic show #Apharan2OnVoot''.

One of the best series of Alt Balaji. The acting of Arunoday Singh & Varun Badola is amazing #Apharan2OnVoot https://t.co/EAfTE8oqoD — Pari ♥️💫 (@khushi_M1) March 18, 2022

#Apaharan2 is exactly as thought. It’s fun, breezy, dhamaal. This time, action moves abroad that makes thrills & drama bigger and better. Show for the desi-at-heart with free flowing ‘desi’ language, this has #ArunodaySingh ! Mazaa aa gaya!🤩 @jiostudios @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/yoWCz9EvMj — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) March 18, 2022

Many fans believed that the second season came back stronger as one netizen tweeted, ''This is such an incredible one !! What a comeback of apharan 2.'' Check out more tweets from netizens here.

What made #Apaharan2 different? Well, it was the first cop vs gangster thriller drama set in India heartland. With #ArunodaySingh bringing his trademark humour, I am loving S2. Half way down and wrapping up the rest by tonight. @VootSelect @jiostudios #SabkaKategaDobara pic.twitter.com/Ws01pRBBOE — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) March 17, 2022

Watch this amazing series Apharan2 on voot

. this is such a amazing series. Must watch#Apharan2OnVootpic.twitter.com/VIq8twiU4g — @CosmoCoCo (@SheilaB56988306) March 18, 2022

