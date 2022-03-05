After keeping fans on their toes for a long, the makers of the upcoming series Apharan 2 treated fans with the trailer. The series which will premiere on Voot Select on March 18, is backed by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and Jio Studios, The trailer of the upcoming sequel of the popular series promises ‘dugna action, entertainment and double dhamaka’

The first season of the gripping series ended on a cliffhanger and season two will see Arunoday Singh, who plays the rowdy cop Rudra Shrivastav, go on a dangerous mission to kidnap a mastermind. Of course, there’s much drama, thrill, and action. In the new season, the Arunoday Singh who will be seen reprising his role as Rudra sets out on a risky mission to kidnap criminal mastermind BBS. His chase makes him cross borders, and take on a whole lot of bad guys.

Apharan 2 trailer released by makers

The trailer shows the actor in his element as his high-headedness gets challenged at every step while navigating through the world of crime and then solving it at every level. He gets the task to kidnap BBS in another part of the world. But soon, he realises the police department has not received any official order to bring BBS to India, leaving Rudra hanging between life and death in the middle of the crime syndicate. Apart from Rudra, the video also gives a glimpse of Rudra’s old flame love ‘Ranju’ Srivastava, played by Nidhi Singh. While Arunoday is totally in the skin of the character, what grabs attention is the chartbuster Bollywood songs like Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu, and Jumma Chumma that are played in the background.

Apart from Arunoday Singh, the upcoming series also stars Jeetendra, Varun Badola, Snehil Mehra, Sukhmani Sadana, Saanand Verma, and Aditya Lal. Ekta Kapoor shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Jiski nahi banti apni kismat ke saath, museebatein bhi usi ko rakhti hai paas!#Apharan2 - Sabka Katega Dobara, streaming starts 18th March exclusively on @vootselect.” Directed by Santosh Singh, this season’s story has been written by Siddharth Sengupta, Umesh Padalkar, and Anahata Menon.

