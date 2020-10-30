Ekta Kapoor to start shooting for 'Apaharan 2' in Uttarakhand, shares announcement video

After impressing fans with the first season of the immensely loved series Apaharan, makers have started to shoot for the second installment of the popular series. Recently, Ekta shared a video on social media while showing the commencement of the series with its first schedule that will be shot in Uttarakhand. In the video, Ekta can be seen seated in her office with her other teammates while announcing the schedule of the second season on the projector.

Ekta Kapoor to start with Apaharan 2 shooting

In the video, Ekta can be seen saying, “finally after the long wait this happens” while panning the camera at the projector which shows the name of the series along with the first schedule list. The first season consisted of various twists and turns presented in a thriller backdrop. Ever since the first season of Apaharan released on ALTBalaji, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season.

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Baby Ekta Kapoor Had Her Eyes On Brother's Birthday Cake

Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares #NoFilter Love For Bestie Ruchikaa Kapoor In Fun IG Video

Earlier, piquing the curiosity of the fans, Ekta shared the trailer for Apaharan's season one along with a fun caption. She expressed that season 2 for Apaharan will definitely around the corner. She stated that the ALTBalaji's most-loved show needs to move into season 2 production soon. She also asked her fans to channelize their inner '70s Bachchan' giving a reference to Apaharan's season one. Apaharan's season one released back in December 2018 and featured a total of 12 episodes. The series revolved around the story of kidnapping which soon beings in grave consequences for the central characters. Apaharan featured Arunoday Singh in the lead role along with Mahie Gill, Monica Chaudhary, and Nidhi Sigh in pivotal roles.

The first season of Apaharan is based on the 70s era with the feeling of nostalgia and great suspense and mystery. The story follows a cop 'Rudra' who was falsely accused and ends up in jail for 3 years. The plot is all about the mystery of the murder of a kidnapped girl. The concept of mixing comedy with hardcore action was surely a huge danger but the credit goes to Ekta Kapoor for backing it as she was very certain that she needed just that and was all set to take the danger.

Read: TV Actor Nidhi Singh To Feature In ALTBalaji And ZEE5 Club's Thriller Series

Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares Priyank Sharma's First Look From 'Mumbhai', Calls It 'surprise Package'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.