'Aranyak' Twitter Review: Raveena Tandon-starrer Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Raveena Tandon recently made her comeback as well as digital debut with the new Netflix crime thriller, Aranyak. Here is how fans are reacting to the show.

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon recently made her comeback as well as made her digital debut with the new Netflix crime thriller show AranyakThe show, which has the actress play the lead role of a cop named Kasturi, was released on 10 Dec on Netflix.

Raveena's character of the cop is looking for two st tourists and reviving a forgotten myth about a serial killing entity in the dense forest. The show also stars Parambrata Chatterjee as Raveena's co-lead.

Even before the show's premiere, Raveena Tandon's fans were very excited to watch her in a cop role and after its release social media platform, Twitter saw a plethora of reviews about the show. Here is how fans are reacting to the Raveena Tandon-starrer crime thriller series. 

Aranyak Twitter review

Aranyak received mixed reviews from fans across social media. Some fans were seemingly thrilled by Raveena Tandon's portrayal of a cop named Kasturi. A Twitter user in their review mentioned the show was a good murder mystery but could have been better with proper editing.

The user wrote, "Aranyak is a nice murder mystery, could’ve been fantastic if edited properly, series is keeping u engaged till end @TandonRaveena is awesome @paramspeak is fantastic. Wanted to see more of @ranaashutosh10. Finished on high note. Go for it 3/5." Another fan highlighted the show's gripping story and wrote, "Aranyak finished all the episodes in one go…so good to see @TandonRaveena back with a full swing..gripping story." A fan was thrilled to watch Parambrata Chatterjee in a cop role and quipped they could not take their eyes off the screen. The fan further asserted, "You're forever exceeding expectations as an actor but you've mastered the art of playing a cop now! My favourites Satyaki and Abhijit Pakrashi now have a competitor, Angad Mallik!"

Some viewers were not thrilled about watching the show. A Twitter user gave the series a rating of 2.5 on 5 and mentioned they did not have many expectations from the show. The user also mentioned the show was good till its fourth episode but fell flat in the last four. The user wrote, "Not disappointed overall bcoz I did not have great expectations from d thriller to start with but midway thru d series I was expecting it to rate 3.5 stars but then it disappointed me quite a bit. Nevertheless wish u success for Aranyak." 

