'Aranyak' Teaser: Netflix India Shares Sneak Peek Of Raveena Tandon Starrer Series; WATCH

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is making her digital debut with Netflix's Aranyak. The actor chose to make her first appearance on the webspace by playing a cop in the Himalayas. While fans were waiting to see Raveena back on the screen, Netflix treated them with a first sneak peek into the chilling series.

Aranyak teaser was released at Netflix's global fan event TUDUM, on Saturday. The teaser begins with Raveena Tandon as a cop entering the dense forests. She calls her superior, played by Ashutosh Rana. Her superior reminds her he had warned her about a bloodthirsty killer. The chilling trailer ends at a cliffhanger as Raveena Tandon and Ashutosh Rana look at a tree.

Details about Aranyak

Aranyak stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role of a cop named Kasturi on a mission to find a disappeared teenage tourist. During her quest to find the tourist, she revives a forgotten myth about a serial killing entity in the dense forest. The series also features Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Vinay Waikul serves as the director of the show while Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and Roy Kapur Films are producing it. The series also has Rohan Sippy as its showrunner. Aranyak release date has not been announced yet.

Raveena Tandon on Aranyak

Raveena Tandon wrapped up shooting for Aranyak in March this year. The actor announced the series in the same month. She shared a photo of herself in a cop uniform. Announcing the series, she wrote, "Pesh karte hai, Netflix and LITERAL CHILLS 🥶

I’m happy to announce I will be part of the @netflix_in Original Series Aranyak that follows two cops on a journey to find a missing tourist and revives the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest."

During the COVID-19 second wave, Raveena Tandon reminisced about being on the sets of Aranyak. The actor shared a photo from the last day of the shoot featuring her entire team. She wrote, "The last day of the shoot for #aranyak . all happy smiles in February. Missing the gang, the action , the fun.. happy days will@be back again. Didn’t know I’m going to miss work so much!." "Hahaha always waited for that break in between work , and now waiting for a break in the pandemic, to get back to work! #thistooshallpass🙏 and we shall overcome this time too," she added.

