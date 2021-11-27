Last Updated:

As 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' Completes 1 Year, Stars Say, 'we're Coming Back'

As 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' completed 1 year, the cast members of the show said they were coming back and teased a video on Instagram.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Exactly a year after Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives hit Netflix, the makers have good news for the fans of the show. The 'wives' are back with their 'fabulous' lives. The show is coming up with its second season. 

On the first-year anniversary of the show, the cast and crew shared that they had kicked off the shooting for the show. Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor were excited for the new journey of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives to get a sequel, filming starts

The teaser video starts with a WhatsApp conversation playing on-screen, one writing 'they're back' and another asking, 'Who.' The scene then shifts to Neelam, who says, 'You guys have no idea what's coming your way.' Bhavana Panday then excitedly says, 'We are back.'

The video then features various moments from the first day of shooting with the members of the crew setting up the cameras and other details on the sets. 

The quartet could be seen going about their outfits while make-up artists worked on them. The actors seemed to be in their zone, which was evident with their gestures and walking style, and more.  

The four of them sitting together and Maheep telling the others, 'Told you guys, stupid cow' was one of the moments and another of them at a restaurant. 

"Hi guys, as you can see we are back. Season 2", said Seema and Maheep, as the makers said they were 'now filming.' 

"We’re coming back to your screens!!!", The quartet wrote in their captions on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It had been announced in March that the show had been renewed for a second season. 

The show delved into the social lives of the four 'wives', actor Neelam Kothari, wife of actor Samir Soni, Seema Khan, wife of actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Bhavana Panday, wife of actor Chunky Panday as they bond, poke fun at each other, gossip and more. The husbands too made appearances and their children, like Bhavana Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, set to make her debut, too featured.

The first season had featured cameos from many celebrities of the film industry like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, among others. Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale, and Naomi Datta are the directors of the second season. 

