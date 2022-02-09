As 'Snowdrop' Releases On Disney+ Hotstar; Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Jisoo-starrer

BLACKPINK member Jisoo recently made her acting debut with the latest JTBC K-drama, Snowdrop. The series also stars Jung Hae-in, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-Yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin. The first episode of the K-drama premiered on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, while its other episodes will be dropped every week on the streamer. After watching the episode, many viewers took to their respective social media handles and expressed their thoughts and opinions.

Disney+ Hotstar's Snowdrop Review

Created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi, the 16-episode K-drama is helmed by Jo Hyun Tak. The plot of the show revolves around the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political unrest. It depicts a love tale of Su Ho, played by Jung Hae as a student of a renowned university, who suddenly rushes into a women's university dorm that is covered in blood state one day. On the other hand, BLACKPINK member Jisoo plays Young Ro, a women's university student who hides him and takes care of his wounds while facing danger under close surveillance.

Taking to Twitter, one user commented, #Snowdrop : Unbiased Review 9/10 EXCELLENT PLOT.. Don't expect too much romance scenes because the drama includes variety of Genres. Get ready to feel betrayals while watching the drama. The drama is full of Plot twists and Unpredictable scenes. Better to be mentally prepared+." Another one wrote, "New K-Drama review — #Snowdrop : 9/10 Yes, it has its problems, controversies. Yes, it has plenty of hate-able characters/subplots, but Snowdrop was surprised me with its intensity. The leads were great, including drama newbie Jisoo. I really she hope does a comedy next...."

#Snowdrop : Unbiased Review 9/10



EXCELLENT PLOT..

Don't expect too much romance scenes because the drama includes variety of Genres. Get ready to feel betrayals while watching the drama. The drama is full of Plot twists and Unpredictable scenes. Better to be mentally prepared+ pic.twitter.com/u2k1mFeboH — Lala 🐝✝️ R.I.P ERA (@HaeinSuperman) January 31, 2022

New K-Drama review — #Snowdrop : 9/10



Yes, it has its problems, controversies. Yes, it has plenty of hate-able characters/subplots, but Snowdrop was surprised me with its intensity. The leads were great, including drama newbie Jisoo. I really she hope does a comedy next...😅 pic.twitter.com/486M6GmrmS — Alex Nguyen (@alexvnguyen) February 7, 2022

A netizen chipped in, "Ok kdrama review time. Just finished watching Snowdrop & i give it a 3/5 overall. Cause honestly Jisoo’s acting is good & the chemistry is thr." While another one added, "Snowdrop review: It's such a good k-drama with a bitter-sweet ending. For me it was an emotional rollercoaster all the way till the end. Jisoo should definitely get more roles as Actress, I personally can´t wait till her next series."

Ok kdrama review time. Just finished watching Snowdrop & i give it a 3/5 overall. Cause honestly Jisoo’s acting is good & the chemistry is thr. — Ezsyfqh (@EzzaSyafiqah) February 7, 2022

Snowdrop review:

It's such a good k-drama with a bitter-sweet ending.

For me it was an emotional rollercoaster all the way till the end.

Jisoo should definitely get more roles as Actress, I personally can´t wait till her next series 💖#JISOO #Snowdrop pic.twitter.com/X4yzBW9Yoy — RaBL1NK ❄️ (@RaBL1NK) February 1, 2022

Image: Twitter/@alexvnguyen