Asif Basra Spotted In 'Family Man 2' Trailer, Fans Say His Screen Presence Will Be Missed

The Family Man 2 trailer, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni was released recently on Amazon Prime Video's Youtube channel. Fans of the series had been waiting eagerly for the trailer to release and ever since it dropped, it has garnered close to 3.1 million views within just 5 hours. Although people are looking forward to Manoj Bajpayee's performance in the series' sequel, netizens spotted late actor Asif Basra for a brief moment in the trailer as well and expressed how it would be the last time they would see him on screen.

Netizens spot late actor Asif Basra in The Family Man 2 trailer

The Family Man 2 trailer dropped recently and it has already piqued fans' curiosity about the second season of the widely popular show, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Apart from the trailer, the makers revealed that the series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 2. The new trailer showcases the return of the nation’s most endearing Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee and it will also be South superstar Samantha Akkineni's OTT debut.

The trailer reveals how Srikant's character will juggle his dual life, between being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy. Fans of the series couldn't help but notice late actor Asif Basra in the trailer as well, who by the looks of it, plays the character of a marriage counsellor for Srikant and his wife. The actor appears in the latter half of the trailer in a comic scene with Bajpayee. Netizens took to their social media handle and expressed their grief over how this would the last time they could see the actor on screen and also added that his screen presence will be missed always.

Asif Basra's death

Actor Asif Basra, who had worked in several Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Malayalam films, passed away on November 12, 2020. According to ANI, he was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. His notable works include Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Lamhaa, Kai Po Che, Freaky Ali, Sheitaan, Kaalakaandi, Hichki, among others. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series titled Paatal Lok, which released last year.

