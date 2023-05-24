Asur 2 Promo Out; Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti Starrer Thriller To Premiere On THIS Date

The makers of Asur 2 released the promo of the show on Wednesday (May 24). The second installment of the series will stream on OTT from June 1. The teaser was shared online with the caption, “SHIGHRA HI MULAQAT HOGI. Get ready to embrace your dark side as ASUR returns. #Asur2OnJioCinema streaming free, 1 June onwards.”

The clip began with a voice reminding us that "the world needs a new order" while simultaneously revealing how stressed and in need of resolution each of the characters are. In a dramatic scenario, Arshad pointed his gun at the target and said, "Tujhe apne bhagwan ko jawaab dena hai, mujhe kisi ko nahi. (You are accountable to your God, I am accountable to no one.)" The one-minute-long teaser creates tension and leaves viewers wondering if the "dark side" will actually triumph.

More about Asur 2

Asur 2 stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. The ensemble cast also includes Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang and others. The narrative will lead the audience through the complicated, less-known world of forensic science and the profound mystery of prehistoric Indian mythology.

The Varanasi-based drama Asur follows forensic expert-turned-teacher Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) as he returns to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He works with his former boss Dhananjay Rajpoot (Arshad Warsi) to track down a deadly serial killer on the loose. The events that follow are a mixture of mystery, mythology and the murders of some people who aren't even connected.

The conclusion of the first part of the web series created a variety of narrative possibilities for the second season. Since it was discovered that the real 'Shubh' is still at large and has a number of followers who follow his commands, the struggle between good and evil will continue. Additionally, given Lolark Dubey's murder and the following season, it's probable that additional characters will join the plot.