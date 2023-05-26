Asur 2 Trailer: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti Dive Deep Into Serial Killer Mystery

The trailer of Asur 2 was released by its makers on Friday (May 26). This is the follow up season to the Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer Asur and will be streaming on JioCinema from June 1. The clip was shared on social media with the caption, “Mahayudh nikat hai. Kalyug ko uske charam seema tak pahunchane ka samay aa gaya hai. Asur aa gaya hai. (World War is near. The time has come for Kalyug to reach its peak. Asura has come.) India's biggest mythological thriller is back. #Asur2 trailer out now!”

The trailer featured spine-chilling visuals in the backdrop of Varanasi. The mythological connection was hinted at throughout the story as the characters came to life heightening interest in the 'sur-asur' saga's second season. It continued the high-octane chase that began in season 1 as the CBI worked to gather evidence and find the serial killer while tracing the growth of the dark side.

More about Asur 2

Apart from Arshad and Barun, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang are also part of the ensemble cast of Asur 2. The story will take the audience through the intricate, obscure world of forensic science and the mind-bending puzzle that is the Indian mythology.

Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti), a former forensic expert who is now a teacher, is the main character in the Varanasi-based drama Asur. He rejoins the Central Bureau of Investigation after coming back from the US and in order to find a lethal serial killer who is on the loose, he collaborates with his former boss Dhananjay Rajpoot (Arshad Warsi). Mystery, mythology and a trail of gruesome murders make up for the subsequent events. Bombay Fables, Sejal Shah, Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla all contributed to the production of Asur 2, which Shukla also directed and created.