'Attack On Titan' Season 4, Part 2: Episode 1 Release Date And Time: All You Need To Know

It is good news for the Anime fans as the wait is finally over and the premiere date of Attack on Titan season 4, part 2 is inching closer. The highly-anticipated release marks the end of this wildly popular animated action-adventure series that has had viewers hooked to it from the very beginning of the series. Last year we got to see the first part of the final season which had 16 thrilling episodes but it ended on a cliffhanger. But finally, the show is back with Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 and in this part, it will finally head towards the climax.

What is the Attack on Titan series all about?

Attack on Titan initially debuted in 2013 and started after a youthful Eren Jaeger (Yuki Kaji), who promises to free the earth from the monster humanoid Titans that have taken humankind really close to termination after his hometown is obliterated and his mom is killed.

What did we witness in season 4 part one?

Season 4, Part 1 finished with its sixteenth episode, wherein an arrangement has been incubated and examined to free the universe of Titans for the last time, Eren gets a proposal to join the Jaegerists, and characters on rival sides set up for the battle of their lives. It was most certainly an action-packed half-season that developed a lot of expectation, and it is all set for its mind-boggling series finale of Attack on Titan.

Release date and time of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2

Attack on Titan: Season 4, Part 2 will premiere in Japan on Monday i.e on January 10 at 12:05 am, and makes its way on January 9 Sunday to the US on Crunchyroll and Funimation at 3:45 pm EST. Fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the series.

Image: TWITTER@ATTACKONTITAN