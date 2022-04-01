Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Release Date And Time: Details Of Final Episode

Directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, the fourth and final season of the popular anime series, Attack on Titan (AOT) is nearing its conclusion. Set in the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world where the remnants of humanity live behind walls that safeguard them against the giant humanoid Titans, the plot follows the life of Eren Jaeger, who joins the elite Survey Corps, to seek vengeance for his mother's death at the hands of a Titan. Season 4 focuses on Eren's heinous path of annihilation including a genocide to destroy his enemies. The final episode of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2, Episode 12 (which is also Season 4 Episode 28 or Episode 87) will soon be released and here's all you need to know about its release date and time.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Release Date

Titled 'The Dawn of Humanity,' the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 will release in the United States on Sunday, April 3. Whereas, it will premiere in Japan on Monday, April 4. The release date and time vary for each country owing to geographic locations and varying time zones. Those who are waiting to watch the episode with English subtitles will have to wait a little longer. Details regarding the same are shared below.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Release Time

As mentioned earlier, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 release time varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Check out the list below to know at what time will the anime series released in your country.

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM PT(April 3)

Central Time: 02:45 PM CT(April 3)

Eastern Time: 03:45 PM EST(April 3)

British Time: 08:45 PM GMT(April 3)

Indian Time: 02:15 AM IST(April 4)

Australian Time: 08:00 AM AEDT(April 4)

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12?

The anime series premieres on various OTT platforms. In the USA, the latest episodes of AOT season 4 are streaming on Adult Swim's Toonami, whereas, in South East Asia, it premieres on Aniplex Asia and SB2 in Australia. The original Japanese streaming network is MBS(#1-37) and NHK General TV(38~). Meanwhile, viewers can also enjoy the dubbed English episodes of AOT on Hulu and Funimation and Crunchyroll.

