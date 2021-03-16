Attack On Titan Season 4 Release Date: When Is Episode 14 Going To Be Released? Find Out

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular, if not the most popular anime of the year. The ongoing Attack on Titan Season 4 is the final season for the show and the engaging story the showrunners have built over the years is finally going to come to an end. With only three episodes to go, fans have been excited with anticipation as to how the story is going to end. The latest episode 14 which was supposed to air on Sunday got delayed due to an earthquake in Japan. Read on to know when Attack on Titan Episode 14 is going to come out.

Attack on Titan Episode 14 Release Date

Crunchyroll the anime streaming service that confirmed that episode 4 of Attack on Titan season 4 will be released alongside episode 15 on Sunday, March 21. The upcoming episode will be the 73rd Attack on Titan episode to be released from the beginning of the show. Episode 74 of the show will be broadcasted immediately after episode 73 finishes airing. The coming episode is titled 'Savegery' and will see Zeke go up against Levi in an intense fight. On Sunday, March 14, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Western parts of Japan. The episode was in the middle of the broadcast when it was interrupted. The decision to ultimately delay the release of the episode was made due to the unexpected earthquake.

What Time Do Attack on Titan Episodes Come Out?

New episodes of AOT on Crunchyroll and Funimation are released every Sunday as new episodes of the show are released in Japan. The show becomes available to watch in the Japanse language with English subtitles for non-Japanse fans to understand. Here is the exact time when the new episodes of Attack on Titan air on Crunchyroll.

Pacific Standard Time – 1 PM Sunday

Central European Time- 10 PM Sunday

Indian Standard Time- 3 AM Monday

About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a highly popular Japanese dark fantasy anime series adapted from the manga of the same name by author Hajime Isayama. The first season of the show premiered on April 7, 2013. The show is coming to an end with its final season in 2021 and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. Over the years, the show has developed a worldwide following and has come to be known as one of the best anime of recent times. Stay tuned for more news on Attack on Titan and anime.