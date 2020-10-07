'Bad Boy Billionaires India' Review: Netflix's Docuseries Topples The 'secret' Box

Director: Dylan Mohan Gray

Streaming platform: Netflix

Episodes: 3 (1 more to be added)

Reviewer rating: 3/5

The plot

Netflix’s recent drop, Bad Boy Billionaires: India follows the big, flamboyant life of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, diamantaire Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy, who allegedly exploited the loopholes of the system and used it to their advantage and went scot-free. The show speaks about the rise and fall of these three former business tycoons, in a perfectly weaved, engrossing narrative. More so, the makers of the show have managed to include newsprint and footage instances, making the series more enthralling. Bad Boy Billionaires: India also demands a call on stringent laws in the country, which makes one pause and ponder on how ‘loose’ rules can give birth to more such money usurpers.

The King of Good Times – Vijay Mallya

Each episode of the show is directed by different directors. Vijay Mallya’s episode shares details about how the former Kingfisher owner craved glamour and splurged his wealth unabashedly. The gripping narrative of the show is backed by archival news footage and interviews with family members and acquaintances, including his son Sid Mallya. More so, this particular episode of the show, which is titled ‘The King of Good Times’, follows Mallya’s ‘riches to rags’ trajectory and speaks in detail about how he usurped the wealth of his employees, which led to his eventual crash.

Diamonds don’t last forever- Nirav Modi

A similar storyline is prepared for Nirav Modi, however, the episode doesn’t shell out more details about his life and how he functioned professionally. The episode also makes passing attention to his uncle, Mehul Choksi. Even though the inclusion of a new segment within a story gets distracting at a certain point, the episode’s strength hops back, when it shares how Nirav fled India after his alleged con.

‘The world’s biggest family’- Subrata Roy

Subrata Roy’s episode shows how he conned the poorest of Indians, by making them invest in his much-controversial ‘Pyramid scheme’, which promised to double or triple their invested amounts within a given period of time. Roy allegedly invested their money and funded his own airlines and the Amby Valley project, showing a disregard for a collective public interest and the Government’s rules, resulting in his ultimate downfall. He is currently out on bail.

