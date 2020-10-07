Michelle Obama Brands Trump 'racist', Urges Americans To Make Informed Choice In Election

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday, October 6 accused President Donald Trump of being a 'racist' and not being 'up to the job' during his presidency in a scathing new video offering closing arguments for Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden four weeks before election day on November 3. Obama urged fellow Americans to make an informed and engaged choice in the presidential election to regain stability in the country.

"Donald Trump is a 'racist' president whose strategy of fearmongering, division and promoting ugly conspiracy theories could destroy America if he is re-elected," the former first lady said. Endorsing for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, she made an appeal through a 24-minute video, asserting that the country is in chaos and the voters should know what is at stake. The video titled 'Closing Argument', was released on social media platforms and also by the Biden campaign.

“Believe it or not, the election is right around the corner. Votes are already being cast. And if you're still deciding who to vote for, or whether to vote at all, I wanted to take a moment to remind you what's at stake and to urge you to make a plan to vote today. Because let''s be honest right now, our country is in chaos because of a president who isn't up to the job,” Michelle Obama said in the video.

'It's morally wrong...'

Cornering the president further she said the president is already hit by the virus and he continues to gaslight the American people by acting like this pandemic is not a real threat. "what the president is doing is once again, patently false. It's morally wrong, and yes, it is racist. But that doesn't mean it won't work because this is a difficult time, a confusing time. And when people hear these lies and crazy conspiracies repeated over and over and over again, they don't know what to think with everything going on in their lives", she said.

She further went on to say that to regain any kind of stability, Americans need to ensure that every eligible voter is informed and engaged in the selection. "The stakes are on display every day, not just in the headlines, but in our families", she said.

"If you are a parent like me, you're feeling the consequences of this president's failure to take this pandemic seriously from his constant downplaying of the importance of mask and social distancing to his relentless pressure on schools to open with offering a clean plan or meaningful support to keep students and teachers safe,” she said.

The former first lady urged people to vote for Biden and said that Americans have the chance to elect a president who can meet this moment, a leader who has the character and the experience to put an end to this chaos and start solving these problems. The one thing this president is really, really good at is using fear and confusion and spreading lies to win, she alleged.

Meanwhile, Trump returned to the White House on Monday night after spending four days at a military hospital where he was treated for coronavirus. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle have not campaigned much in person this election season however they have been issuing videos in support of Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris. Obama has also attended a number of fundraisers for Biden and Harris. The presidential elections are scheduled for November 3, early-voting and mail-in-voting has already started in states across the country.

My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know. https://t.co/dtEUrcjPAy — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 6, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)