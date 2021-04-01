Batman: The Long Halloween Part One Cast: Know The Actors Of This Animated Show

Batman is one of the most loved superheroes from the DC Universe. Several comic books also have been released in the past that chronicle Batman's journey and his fights against the most dangerous villains. One of the comic books in honour of this superhero titled Batman: The Long Halloween is going to be made into an animated series under the Warner Bros banner. Batman: The Long Halloween Part One cast has been announced and here is everything one needs to know about it.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One cast announced

According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, American actor Jensen Ackles has been roped in to lend his voice to Batman aka Bruce Wayne. Late actor Naya Rivera also had lent her voice to Catwoman aka Selina Kyle for this series before she passed away. Other cast members include Josh Duhamel, Billy Burke, Titus Welliver, David Dastmalchian, Troy Baker and Amy Landecker among others. This anticipated animated series is going to be helmed by Chris Palmer and Tim Sheridan has penned its script. It is based on the 1996 comic book of the same name. It tells the story of how Batman tightens the noose around a mysterious killer named Holiday, who would kill people on holidays once each month.

Naya Rivera's death

According to a report by The Wrap, Naya Rivera went missing in July 2020. Her four-year-old son Josey reported to the authorities that she had jumped into Lake Piru but she did not come back up. he was found sitting in the boat alone. A team was deployed to search her body as well. Six days later, her body was found in the lake. Batman: The Long Halloween Part One will mark Naya Rivera's last movie. Her other notable works are Glee: The 3D Concert Movie, At the Devil's Door, Mad Families and Step Up: High Water.

Jensen Ackles' TV shows

Ackles is popularly known for his role in the horror series Supernatural. He essayed the character of Dean Winchester on the show who would hunt paranormal beings with his brother Sam. The show made its run for 15 seasons and concluded in 2020. Supernatural is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Some of the other of Jensen Ackles' TV shows are Days of Our Lives, Dark Angel, and Dawson's Creek.

Image courtesy- @batman Instagram