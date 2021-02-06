Bear Grylls Discloses His 'promise' To NSG Commandos While Filming Episode With PM Modi

British adventurer Bear Grylls on Friday posted a snapshot from his popular show 'Man vs Wild', in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared as a special guest in 2019. Grylls described the picture as one of his favourites as he wrote the moment reminds him of how the wild is the "ultimate leveller".

"We are all the same behind the titles and masks. Just two people sharing tea and trying to stay warm," Grylls said in his post, which he shared with his 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. #adventureunitesus pic.twitter.com/9EQPAeUOLO — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 5, 2021

In the picture, one can see Grylls sharing a bottle of tea with PM Modi on the banks of a river in the Jim Corbett national park, with a makeshift raft in the background. Grylls jokingly noted how he had to "promise" the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel, in charge of PM's security, that he won't let the water even touch PM Modi's feet, adding, "well, that didn't work out so well." Grylls had to swim alongside the raft while PM Modi sat on it because it failed to handle the weight of the two during the filming of the show.

PM Modi's episode broke world record

The special episode, which aired in August 2019, became a worldwide hit, trending on number one in both India and abroad. The televised event garnered over 3.6 billion impressions, surpassing the previous record-holder 'Super Bowl 53', which had 3.4 billion impressions. The episode was filmed in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. PM Modi appeared on the show to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in! ðŸ™ðŸ» #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild #india https://t.co/OvfRD9EIcq pic.twitter.com/1E0HwiI6ME — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 19, 2019

Man vs Wild is an adventure show which airs on the Discovery channel. The show is a massive hit among adventure enthusiasts. For the past couple of seasons, Grylls has been bringing celebrities and world leaders as special guests to talk about various issues of environmental concerns. The list of guests includes heavyweights such as former US President Barack Obama to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

