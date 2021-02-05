PM Modi Speaks To S Africa Prez Over COVID-19 Management; Affirms 'collaborative Efforts'

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about the measures taken by New Delhi and Pretoria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi taking to Twitter, announced that India's capacity to produce the vaccine is supporting the efforts of many nations, including Africa.

Spoke to President @CyrilRamaphosa about the measures India and South Africa are taking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic domestically and internationally. India's capacity to produce medicines and vaccines is supporting the efforts of many nations, including our friends in Africa. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2021

READ | PM Modi Responds To Kevin Pietersen After Cricketer Hails India's Fight Against COVID-19

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa took to Twitter and hailed Indian government for its 'gift to the world' in the form of vaccines following the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

I spoke to the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency @NarendraModi this afternoon following the arrival of the first batch of #COVID19 vaccines from on Monday. I applauded the Government & people of India for its gift to the world in the form of vaccines & scientific knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Mar65brN9i — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 4, 2021

The South African President also said that PM Modi has assured that it would continue to support countries in Africa with a special package of vaccines and the joint initiative of The Vaccine Alliance and WHO COVAX with 13 million doses by the end of February 2021.

READ | PM Modi Hails Chauri Chaura Martyrs At Centenary Event; Adds Another Assurance To Farmers

According to the release by Prime Minister's office, the two leaders also discussed possibilities of collaboration between India and South Africa to facilitate access and affordability of vaccines and medicines.

"The leaders agreed that officials would remain in touch over the coming days to exchange experienced and explore the potential for collaborative efforts against the pandemic", the release said.

READ | PM Modi Speaks To Israeli Counterpart; Affirms Resolve To Strengthen Security Cooperation

South Africa Received COVID-19 Vaccines

On Monday, South Africa received 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted the crates of vaccine that arrived at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport, which will later be followed up this month by another 500,000 doses of the vaccine.

READ | PM Modi Speaks On R-Day Violence: 'Nation Shocked At Insult To Tricolour'; Seeks Restraint

(With ANI Inputs)