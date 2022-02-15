'Bel-Air': Jabari Banks Shares Experience Of Working With Former Fresh Prince Will Smith

Jabari Banks was recently the talk of the town after the release of Bel-Air, in which he took on the role of the Fresh Prince, which was previously been played by Will Smith. Banks spoke about his experience working with the actor and mentioned he learnt a lot from his encounters with him. Will Smith was seen in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which premiered in 1990 and ran for six seasons.

Jabari Banks opens up about experience working with Will Smith

Will Smith is one of the executive producers on the sets of Bel-Air, meaning he and Jabari Banks had the chance to spend some quality time together. In a recent interview with People, the actor spoke about everything he learned from Smith, although he had spent only five months with him. He mentioned that his key takeaway was to rely on his upbringing and instincts, which is what Smith did when he was part of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Jabari Banks told the publication-

"He's taught me so much already and it's crazy. It's been five months, but I've learned so much," says Banks. "I think the biggest thing is just to lean on my instincts — lean on my instincts and lean on my upbringing, because that's what he was doing up there when he was doing The Fresh Prince. He wasn't trying to be nobody but himself."

The actor also mentioned that there are several parallels between his life and that of his on-screen character's. He also revealed that the Will Smith-starrer was a 'defining factor' of his life. He even mentioned that he used to dress up like the Fresh Prince in high school. He also credited the cast and crew of the show as he mentioned it felt like a 'spiritual experience' that they were all part of the show.

"It's been such a defining factor in my life, for sure. It's such a huge part of my life," says Banks. "We got the Will Smith Christmas sweaters, my whole family has it. I dressed up as the Fresh Prince in high school. It felt like a spiritual experience that we're all here because each player in our ensemble has something in their life that intertwines that got them to this moment right here."

Image: Instagram/@jabaribanks, Twitter/@AndyVermaut