'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Actor Dani Soares Breaks Silence Over Her Baby's Father

Bravo TV’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht actor, Dani Soares welcomed her baby girl in May. The actor kept her fans updated throughout her pregnancy and also shared the good news of the arrival of her daughter on Instagram. But she did not reveal who her daughter’s father is. Recently, during the season two reunion of her popular reality show, Dani opened up about her baby's father.

According to a report by People, in the promo clip of Below Deck’s season two reunion, Dani revealed details of the ‘mystery man’. She told the host Andy Cohen that he is ‘keeping his distance’ from Dani and the baby because he thinks it is not his child. Dani also revealed that he does not want ‘anything to do with the baby’. Further ahead, Andy asked Dani if her Below Deck co-star Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is her daughter’s father because their budding romance was an important part of the show’s plotline. Before Dani could give an answer, the teaser cut off.

In the same promo, Cohen also asked Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux what does he have to say about it. It was unclear as to what Jean-Luc was referring to when he was heard saying if Cohen was going to make him answer these questions right now. He also had to be interviewed separately as he was unable to join the rest of the crew for the virtual reunion.

On May 29, Dani shared an adorable picture of her holding the hand of her newborn baby to announce her birth. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We are both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support ❤❤❤ Will post more once mummy had some rest.” Apart from her fans, Dani’s Below Deck co-stars Sydney Zaruba, Alli Dore and Ciara Duggan showered heartfelt congratulatory wishes on the post.

More about Below Deck Sailing Yacht

This reality show premiered in 2020 and is the second spinoff of the 2013 series Below Deck. The plot of the show revolves around the crew that world and lives abroad on the 177 sailing yacht. It also showcases how the crew members deal with their personal and professional lives.

