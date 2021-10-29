Benedict Cumberbatch All Set To Feature In Upcoming HBO Series 'Londongrad'

Doctor Strange aka Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to feature in the limited series titled Londongrad. The series is currently in the works at HBO, reported the news agency, ANI. The forthcoming series is based on the novel titled The Terminal Spy which is penned by Alan Cowell. The HBO show will depict the true story of Alexander Litvinenko, who was the KGB agent and later defector killed by poisoning with the radioactive isotope polonium-210 in 2006 in England.

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Londongrad series

According to the report by the news agency, Benedict Cumberbatch will be essaying the role of Litvinenko. He will also serve as an executive producer on his new project under his Sunnymarch banner. The series will be penned by David Scarpa, who will also executively produce the show. Bryan Fogel is set to helm and also executively produces the drama via Orwell Productions.

The report suggests Len Amato will also serve as an executive producer along with Adam Ackland and Claire Marshall of Sunnymarch. Well, this is not the first announced project that will take on the KGB agent. Earlier, it was announced that David Tennant was roped in to star in the ITV drama, Litvinenko in the month of September.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch has held several highly-regarded TV performances during his career in the entertainment industry. Perhaps, his most renowned role is the legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series titled Sherlock, for which he bagged several Emmy and BAFTA nominations. The actor recently featured in the Showtime limited series, Patrick Melrose. The series is based on semi-autobiographical novels penned by Edward St Aubyn.

Primarily known for his film work, Cumberbatch has also earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the drama, The Imitation Game. He has also featured in films like Atonement, 1917, 12 Years a Slave, Star Trek Into Darkness, and two parts of The Hobbit franchise. The actor will next be seen in the highly-anticipated Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Tom Holland. He will be playing the role of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Studios film. The film will hit the big screens on December 17.

Image: AP