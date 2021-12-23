'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar & His Wife Neha Kapur Celebrate 10 Years Of Marriage

Indian star Kunal Nayyar, who is known for playing astrophysicist Raj Koothrapali in the award-winning sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary. The actor tied the knot to former Miss India Universe Neha Kapur in 2011. As the couple completed a decade of being with each other, they penned heartfelt notes and shared some goofy pictures and clips.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal Nayyar shared a goofy video of his wife, Neha Kapur. In the video, Neha could be seen grooving in a printed dress on a yacht. She tied her hair in a bun and wore long earrings. Sharing the video, the actor called their couple unconventional and also reminded his wife of the promise they made at their wedding. He wrote, "We may be unconventional, but I remembered how we promised to not live our lives according to someone else’s version of it. Cheers to you, champion, partner, best friend. Whatever is to come, I am lucky we have tomorrow. Happy 10th." Neha Kapur reacted to the video by simply writing "10" and adding a red heart emoji. One of their friends wrote, "Let’s gooo! Happy Anniversary guys we love you both xxx." Their fans also showered them with love via the comment section.

Neha Kapur's wish for Kunal

On the other hand, Neha Kapur took to her Instagram to share a few selfies with her husband. In the selfies, Neha could be seen wearing an animal print coat over a white top, while Kunal Nayyar stunned in a black t-shirt and orange coat. The two wore black goggles while making some goofy expressions. Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote, "Like rivers.. we chose our own paths and come back to merge as one. 22.12.2021. Happy 10 my love." Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur tied the knot in a big fat Indian wedding in Delhi.

Kunal Nayyar rose to fame with his pivotal role in the long-running American sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The actor played the role of astrophysicist Raj Koothrapali of Indian origin. The show also cast Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

Image: Instagram/@nehakapur