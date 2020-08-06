Bipasha Basu Reveals The First Look Of Her Series 'Dangerous' With Hubby Karan

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover will soon be seen in a new web series called Dangerous with hubby Karan Singh Grover. The actor uploaded a picture on her Instagram to confirm the same. Both the actors looked dashing in the post. Take a look at Bipasha's post and the comments it gained as well.

Also Read | From Dia Mirza to Bipasha Basu, Bollywood actors take part in an online challenge

Bipasha Basu's Post

Bipasha Basu Grover recently uploaded a picture with her husband Karan on Instagram. The picture was a sneak peek from the actor's new project called Dangerous. Bipasha was seen sporting smokey eyes and looking towards the camera while Karan looked at her. Not a lot of information has been revealed about the show yet.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover show 'monkey love' in monochrome photo

Bipasha also penned down a small caption. The actor mentioned a few details about her new show. The caption read - Our #Dangerous jodi is going to heat up your screen tomorrow. Watch out! @mxplayer with @get_repos Are you ready to witness @bipashabasu and @iamksgofficial ‘s chemistry on screen again!? Stay tuned as something 'Dangerous' drops tomorrow.

Also Read | Ronaldo-Bipasha Basu's 2007 'link-up' pics surprise netizens, they ask 'are you serious?'

Many fans and admirers have commented on the post. Most of the fans left heart emojis on the post. Take a look at the comment:

Pic Credit: Bipasha Basu Grover's Instagram

Also Read | Jay Sean recollects the making of his super hit number 'Stolen' with Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover also uploaded the same post on his Instagram. The caption of the picture slightly differed. Fans and admirers showered love on the post. Take a look:

Many fans mentioned that they couldn't wait to see the trailer and left heart emojis in the comments. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Karan Singh Grover's Instagram

Bipasha Basu is very active on Instagram. She keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. In one of her recent posts, fans could spot the actor in a pink dress, sitting beside a window. The actor looked very happy and sported light make-up. The post contained 5 pictures, a few were close-ups and others were just pictures clicked from a different angle. She captioned the picture - Happy Rakshabandhan to all. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.