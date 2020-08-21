'Black Mirror' References And Clues That Hint Towards A Shared Universe

Netflix's Black Mirror is a massively popular dystopian anthology series that showcases the downfalls of over-relying on modern technology. What many fans do not know, is that all the episodes in the show are actually a part of the same multiverse. While each episode has its own theme, message, and unique technology, they are all interconnected via covert references.

In fact, every episode of Black Mirror has multiple hidden references that can link back to past episodes or give a glimpse into possible future episodes. The maker of Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker, enjoys linking the various episodes of the show to create a secret interconnected multiverse. Here are some popular connections and references that prove that Black Mirror's episodes all take place in a shared universe.

Black Mirror's White Bear

Also Read | Charlie Brooker Steps Back From Dystopian Series ‘Black Mirror’ Due To Coronavirus

White Bear was a Series 2 episode of Black Mirror that told the story of a 'Justice Park' called White Bear. This park psychologically tortured its inmates as a punishment for their crimes. White Bear's iconic symbol was a major reoccurring theme of the episode. This iconic White Bear symbol later reappeared in Black Mirror's Series 2 Christmas special episode, White Christmas. Finally, the White Bear symbol appeared in Series 3 episode 2, Playtest.

Saint Juniper Hospital

Also Read | Best Black Mirror Episodes: Here Is A List Of Some Of The Best Episodes From The Series

Series 3 Episode 4, San Junipero, was one of the few Black Mirror episodes with a happy ending. The episode featured a simulated reality that was occupied by the deceased and could be visited by the elderly. This simulated reality was a part of the 'Saint Juniper Hospital'. Later, in Series 4 Episode 6, Rolo Haynes reveals that he is working on the human consciousness simulation at Saint Juniper's Hospital. A reference to this simulation is also made in the Black Mirror movie, Bandersnatch.

The Tuckersoft Company

The Black Mirror movie, Bandersnatch, featured the fictional company Tuckersoft Gaming. Fans soon realized that this company was mentioned in multiple Black Mirror episodes prior to the film's release. TCKR, which is the shortened version of Tuckersoft, featured in season 4, episode 6, and is the company that created the San Junipero simulation. Moreover, Tuckersoft's videogames make references to old Black Mirror episodes.

The Black Museum

Also Read | Massachusetts Uni Develops Robots Similar To Machines In Black Mirror

Black Museum was a special episode from Series 4 of Black Mirror. This episode featured several gadgets that were prominent plot devices in past Black Mirror episodes. For example, the museum showcases the child monitoring device from Arkangel and the drone killer bee from Hated In The Nation. The White Bear symbol also makes an appearance in this episode.

15 Million Merits' Song

A song from the second episode Black Mirror features in multiple episodes of the show. The song is played multiple times in Crocodile. The song also features in the Christmas special episode White Christmas. A character in Men Against Fire also sings the song in the episode.

Also Read | WATCH | 'Black Mirror' To Return On June 5; Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie To Star

[Promo from BlackMirror.Netflix Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.