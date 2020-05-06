Charlie Brooker Steps Back From Dystopian Series ‘Black Mirror’ Due To Coronavirus

Charlie Brooker revealed in a press release that he is stepping back from the popular series Black Mirror. The reason being the suffering of the world under the coronavirus pandemic. He said in the statement that people cannot ‘stomach’ the world falling apart in the fictitious series, as the world is already under stress from the virus.

Also Read | Journey Cancels 2020 Tour Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Charlie Brooker’s cinematic season six is the cause of the abrupt leave

Reportedly the storyline of season six was about ‘the societal structure falling apart’. The mood is not apt for the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. He revealed in an interview, that even though the show is a success, at this time and space, the storyline is not suitable for the audience. The showrunner said that he might return to his popular show on BBC between 2006 and 2008, Charlie Brooker's Antibacterial Wipe. The show is a comedy, with chat room style sections.

Also Read | Serena Williams Plays Against Herself In Funny TikTok Video During Coronavirus Lockdown

Charlie Brooker feels ‘at the moment audience cannot handle fictitious society falling apart’

The 49-year-old also revealed that he has been keeping himself busy by ‘doing things’. Talking about season six of Black Mirror, he said that he does not know exactly how a dark story would work with the audience right now, so he is keeping it at bay. He will not be proceeding with the show. He added that he wants to re-visit his former comedy acts. He has been penning down sketches to laugh at.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Donates Rs 25 Lakh Worth Ration To Help People Affected By Coronavirus

Black Mirror latest version, the season five witnessed Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott in the leading roles. However, despite its popularity, it had only three episodes. Followers of the series were expecting more from the dystopian drama. Season five released back in June 2019.

She's your new best friend. pic.twitter.com/NcY6giszGl — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 28, 2019

However, fans of Charlie Brooker will have to catch up on him through Charlie Brooker's Antibacterial Wipe which will air on May 14th at 9 pm on BBC Two. There are several episodes to thirty-minute show that will be a weekly affair. The show will witness him as the sole host talking about the current coronavirus situation and more gag takes on daily life.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Compares Coronavirus To World War II, Says 'It Will Change The World'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.