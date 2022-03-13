Bob Odenkirk Describes Near-death Incident On 'Better Call Saul' Set: 'They Broke My Ribs'

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk recently opened up about his near-death incident that took place on the sets of the series last year. In July 2021, the actor suffered a fatal heart attack while filming for the show and was rushed to the hospital by his crewmates. Now, as per Fox News, Bob Odenkirk, in a recent interaction, touched upon the events that took place on that unfortunate day. While doing so, he also lauded his teammates for assisting him during the 'traumatising' incident.

'They broke my ribs': Bob Odenkirk

During the interaction, the actor revealed that his widow-maker artery was 'completely blocked' at the time. "That's why it's called the widow-maker ‘cause you die when that happens," he said. Odenkirk recalled that his co-actors Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian were the ones who set off the alarm and screamed for help. Talking about the physicians, he added, "They came out and did CPR properly, right away, broke my ribs like you're supposed to and carried on until the ambulance arrived".

While concluding the interview, the Better Call Saul star appreciated his co-stars and the show's team who stood by him at the perilous time. He concluded, "I was not present for any of it, but I'm told it was a pretty shocking day on set and traumatizing for all my co-stars and crew members. People I love very much who love me and stood by my side and then went to the hospital with me".

After being discharged from the hospital last year, Bob Odenkirk also took to Twitter to share his health update with fans. He wrote, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONY's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon".

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

His recovery was seemingly smooth as just a week later he shared another update on Twitter stating, "I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!".

Image: Instagram/@therealbobodenkirk