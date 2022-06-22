'Bridgerton 3': Rege-Jean Page Addresses Rumours On Return To Show As He Bonds With Bailey

Bridgerton season 2 was recently released on Netflix, and fans were over the moon when the third season of the much-loved royal drama was announced. Regé-Jean Page was recently in the news after he met his Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey at Milan Fashion Week and pictures of them went viral online. Reports of the former returning for season 3 as Simon Basset then began to surface online. The actor has now taken to his social media account to address the rumours about his return to the show.

Regé-Jean Page to return to Bridgerton for third season?

Regé-Jean Page took to his social media account and shared a picture of himself with Jonathan Bailey from Milan Fashion Week, sharing that he was glad to be 'back in town' with his former co-star. The duo was seen looking dapper as they wore sunglasses and smiled for the camera. The Waterloo Road star wore a navy blue trouser and jacket combo, which he paired with a black T-shirt, while the Groove High star donned a blue shirt and shorts as they walked side-by-side.

The actor addressed the rumours about his return to Bridgerton 3 in his post and clarified that he would not be part of the series anymore. Reacting to the reports of his return, he mentioned that the 'papers made that one up'. He also stated he had 'the best' time with Jonathan Bailey as they caught up over 'coffee and sunshine'. The caption of the post read, "The boys are back in town. (No, I’m not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch-up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."

Bridgerton 3 plot

Netflix recently announced that the upcoming season of the show would be based on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's blossoming relationship. This means that the show is straying away from the order of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series, on which the show is based. Colin and Penelope’s love story is, in fact, part of the fourth book, but will be explored in the upcoming season 3 of the show.