'Bridgerton' Season 2 Releasing Soon: Here's What To Expect From Upcoming Netflix Series

Bridgerton season 2 has been a much-awaited release right from the time it was announced. The Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey-starrer is set to release on Netflix in March 2022 and fans' excitement knows no bounds. Here's what the audience can expect from the upcoming season of the much-loved show.

What to expect from Bridgerton season 2

According to a report on Matt & Jess TV Commentary, executive producer Chris Van Dusen spoke to TV Insider and opened up about what fans can expect from Bridgerton season 2. He mentioned that they can expect to get to know Daphne’s brother Anthony Bridgerton a little better in the upcoming second season and stated that season 2 would be 'very challenging'. Although Jean Page will no longer be playing a lead role in season 2, fans can expect yet another exciting adventure.

According to Deadline, the new season will witness Anthony Bridgerton searching for a suitable wife. However, his mission seems a little less impossible when Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) enter the scene. Although season 1 was all about Daphne Bridgeton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page), fans can expect things to be switched up in the upcoming season.

'Bridgerton Season 2' release date and cast

Based on Julia Quinn's novels, Bridgerton Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 25, 2022, and will see several cast members reprise their roles. Actors including Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Golda Rosheuvel, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and others.

The period drama recently wrapped up its shoot and pictures of the much-loved gang surfaced online, making fans excited about the show's release. The showrunner, Chris Van Dusen took to Twitter and shared a picture with Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as he announced the wrap-up. He mentioned he was proud of them and wrote, "That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in in 2022."

That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬 #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/SP8IKXxOJh — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) November 20, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix)