'Bridgerton' Season 2 To See The 'other Side' Of Lady Whistledown, Teases Show's Creator

Bridgerton Season 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, that is March 25, 2022. The series, set against the backdrop of Regency-era London revolves around the Bridgerton siblings - Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth as all of them follow their journey in the London society in search of love, surrounded by friends and rivals. The series is based on Julia Quinn's novels.

Bridgerton Season 2 will provide a deeper look into Lady Whistledown's world

Ahead of its release, Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen has opened up about the minute details of the forthcoming series. In an interview with PEOPLE, Dusen said that Bridgerton will provide a deeper look into Lady Whistledown's world in season 2, adding that it will see a whole other side of the Lady Whistledown operation which 1st season didn't have. Chris continued, "What I find so fascinating about Penelope is that she really is invisible as herself when she goes to these balls when she's out in the marriage market when she's around other gentlemen and even around her peers. She's not really seen."

Bridgerton S2 will be bigger and very romantic: Chris Van Dusen

Stating that Penelope then donned her Lady Whistledown cape and her mask and this whole other persona, he asserted that she suddenly gets to be louder and brasher and more visible than ever. "And I think that was a really interesting thing for us for this season," said Chris. He even teased his fans revealing that they are back this season which will be a bigger and sexier and more scandalous escape into the 19th century Regency London. Chris mentioned that the upcoming season will be very romantic.

About the cast and plot

Bridgerton Season 2 will see several cast members reprise their roles, including actors Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Golda Rosheuvel, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, and Polly Walker among others. The synopsis of the story reads, "Adapted from 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', the second season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton and his search to find a wife. His world will change entirely as the Sharma family sets foot in London.

