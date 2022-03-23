'Bridgerton Season 1' Recap: Things To Recall Before The Release Of Season 2 On Netflix

One of the most viewed web series on Netflix at the time of its premiere, Bridgerton, sees a romantic yet family drama. The series, set up during the Regency era in England, sees eight siblings of the powerful Bridgerful family, who can do anything to find the love of their life. It is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London's ton during the season when debutantes are presented at court.

Bridgerton Season 1

The synopsis of the series says it all. Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents' footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivalled.

Here is a quick recap of how Season 1 ended leaving fans excited for the upcoming yet highly-anticipated season 2.

Daphne finds her true love in the Duke of Hastings

Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, has several proposals lined up, but she finds her true love in the Duke of Hastings who tries to hide his feelings due to some reason. But, destiny plays its game and the two find their way back to each other. Their feelings for each other grow after they share a kiss in the garden, which Daphne's over-protective brother Anthony finds out resulting in big but acceptable demand. Anthony asks Simon, Duke of Hastings, to marry Daphne but he refuses.

Simon confesses love for Daphne

After some time, Simon and Daphne exchange vows in the Church. Simon's love confession for the lady (Daphne) leaves the latter surprised but the former had made it clear to Daphne that he won't be able to give her a child due to his growing up with an abusive father. This leads to a lot of complications in their married life but Simon makes peace with his past and the two reconcile their relationship.

The season ends with the couple welcoming their first child.

Bridgerton Season 2 (Cast and plot)

Bridgerton Season 2 is set against the backdrop of Regency-era London. The show's central theme revolves around the Bridgerton siblings - Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth as all of them follow their journey in the London society in search of love, surrounded by friends and rivals. The series is based on Julia Quinn's novels.

Bridgerton Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 25 March 2022 and will see several cast members reprise their roles, including actors Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Golda Rosheuvel, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, and Polly Walker among others.

