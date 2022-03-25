Bridgerton Season 2 Twitter Review: Fans 'love' Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley-starrer

Bridgerton Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 25 and fans of the show were excited to see what the Bridgerton siblings had in store for them. The series is all about Anthony, Benedict, Francesca, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Gregory and Hyacinth and their journey through love and life in London. Several fans and followers of the show took to social media to pen down their thoughts and reviews about Bridgerton Season 2.

Bridgerton season 2 review

Many fans took to Twitter and mentioned they planned on binge-watching the second season of the hit Netflix show. A Twitter user posted a hilarious GIF depicting how sleepy they were after they finished watching the show at 4 am on the day of its release itself. Some also seemed to love Adjoa Andoh's character, Lady Danbury and Simone Ashley's character, Kate Sharma. Netizens also had a lot to say about Jonathan Bailey's role of Anthony and Kate as a fan wrote, "So far I'm loving Anthony and Kate just a little bit hating the way they did Kate dirty.. she's so much more and she's from nobility I remember, her father might have come from the lower rank but surely she deserved better". Several fans also expressed how much they missed Daphne and Simon, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page respectively. Overall, fans seemed to love the new season of the Netflix hit series and plan on binge-watching the show starring Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey and others.

4:22AM, I officially finished binging Bridgerton season 2 pic.twitter.com/dyHQd3gXgD — Jocelyn Gonzalez (@Jg00313) March 25, 2022

binged season 2 of bridgerton. immediately regret staying up so late. — thisb(i)tch (@wtfisgo1ngon) March 25, 2022

I’m just on episode two of @bridgerton but I’m already a fan Lady Danbury @andoh_adjoa and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). However, Season 2 did not start off steamy like the first one. #bridgertonseason2 — Shubhangi Dua (Shubhu) (@shubhangidua) March 25, 2022

i just binged bridgerton season 2 and I LOVED IT. — Muskan (@muskannc) March 25, 2022

I'm surprised Bridgerton season 2 is not top trending. So far I'm loving Anthony and Kate ☺️ just a little bit hating the way they did Kate dirty.. she's so much more and she's from nobility I remember, her father might have come from the lower rank but surely she deserved better — 波風まいね (司波) (@sharmainebyeol) March 25, 2022

Awww I miss Daphne and Simon 🥺 #Bridgerton — 𝕮.𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖆 (@theTateofMiles) March 25, 2022

Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix