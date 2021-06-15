Bridgerton's Creator Chris Van Dusen Reveals Title Of First Episode Of Season 2

Netflix series Bridgerton’s creator Chris Van Dusen took to his Instagram account and shared an exciting update with the fans of the period drama. He posted a photo on his social media handle that disclosed the title of the first episode of Bridgerton’s Season 2.

Chris Van Dusen in his Instagram post uploaded a photo of the script of the upcoming season of Bridgerton. It contained the title of the first episode, which is named ‘Capital R Rake’. The script can be seen laid in the middle of the wilderness and a bee could be seen buzzing among the beautiful blue flowers. Chris captioned the photo as, “Capital R Rake” 👀🐝 #Bridgerton #Season2 #ItsComing #ScriptsInTheWild 💜💫”. The production company of Bridgerton, Shondaland, commented on the post with a purple heart and honeybee emoji. Jonathan Bailey, who plays the role of Anthony Bridgerton in the series, also commented with a heart emoji.

Fans of the series, Bridgerton, flooded the comment section with interesting and exciting comments. One of the fans wrote, “Wow! Too excited for Kate and Anthony’s love story 😍😍😍” while another commented, “Oh you big tease!!! Good things come to those who wait. (But please please please don’t make us wait too long, ok?) 👏”. Many fans also wrote about their desire to watch the upcoming season very soon and requested Chris to release it as soon as possible.

A few weeks ago, Chris posted a heartfelt note about the series Bridgerton and thanked the cast and crew and other important members associated with the show for making it a success. In the caption, he wrote that he is “deeply proud of his remarkable cast and incredible crew". He expressed his gratefulness towards Shonda Rhimes, the producer of the series. He also informed his fans that Jess Brownell will helm the season three and four of the series. He thanked author Julia Quinn for trusting and embracing his vision of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 2

Bridgerton is a period drama series that is based on the novels of the same name by Julia Quinn. The series revolves around the aristocratic Bridgerton family and its eight children. Season 2 of the series will follow the love life of the eldest son of the Bridgerton family, Anthony, and his encounters with Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley. Bridgerton Season 2 cast also includes Phoebe Dynevor, Charithra Chandra, Shelly Conn, Calam Lynch, and many more.

