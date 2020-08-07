Bryan Cranston Would Reprise His Role Of Walter White 'in A Second' For 'Better Call Saul'

Bryan Cranston has expressed that he would love to reprise the role of Walter White yet again for the final season of Better Call Saul if given the opportunity. Bryan was last seen as Walter White in 2019's El Camino which showcased the journey of Jesse Pinkman following the outcome of Breaking Bad's finale.

Fans of the multiple Emmy Award-winning show have anticipated the inclusion of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's character in Better Call Saul, but have not received the treat even now that the show is coming to an end with its final season. Now, the actor has opened up about wanting to be a part of the show while speaking in an interview with Collider.

Bryan Cranston on 'Better Call Saul'

Cranston has been doing some interviews as his film The One and Only Ivan is gearing for a release on Disney+ in late August. While speaking about the film, Cranston took a moment to address the speculation around his involvement with Better Call Saul. The actor revealed that he had been asked to direct an episode for the series for almost every season but couldn't do so due to his tight filming schedules. He regarded the show to be fantastic.

Cranston revealed furthermore that if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are the co-executive producers of the show wanted him to be on it, he wouldn't waste any time before saying yes. But he did leave the fans on a cliffhanger stating that there is still one season to go before the show wraps so 'we'll see what happens!'.

Collider also reached out to Gilligan who expressed a similar enthusiasm as Cranston's. Vince stated that he would love to have Bryan direct an episode stating that he wrote a Breaking Bad episode which was directed by Cranston and it was a wonderful experience for him. Gilligan described Bryan to be remarkable stating that he is one of the few directors who can strike a balance between the lightest comedies and the darkest drama.

