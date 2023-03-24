Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday To Play Fashion Expert In Debut Web Series

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is all set to feature in the new show Call Me Bae. Taking to her social media handle, Ananya shared the first glimpse of her upcoming series, which showed the actress as a fashion expert delivering a monologue and critiquing Varun Dhawan's oufits.

In the promo video for Call Me Bae, Ananya and Varun discussed fashion. As the video begins, the Street Dancer actor addressed the viewers to reveal the title of the new show Call Me Bae. Ananya also gave out fashion tips to Varun. The banter between the two continued in the promo and Ananya channeled her inner Meryl Streep from The Devil Wears Prada to roast Varun Dhawan for his choice of boxers. The actor then addressed Ananya as "Meryl Panday" and said, "She is going to kill it in Call Me Bae". To this, the SOTY 2 actress replied, "I know."

While sharing the promo video of her upcoming series, the Liger actress captioned it, "Call me a fashionista, call me your new favourite, just ‘Call Me Bae’." As soon as she made the official announcement on her Instagram handle, Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Woah!!! Love ittttt!!!!", while Ananya's Bhavana Panday mother wrote, "Love !!!!."

About Ananya Panday's new series

In the series Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday will play a fashion expert. In this journey, she will be overcoming stereotypes while discovering herself. This new show is directed by Collin D'Cunha and is written by Ishita Moitra and Samina Motlekar. Apart from this show, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress will be seen in an untitled cyber crime-thriller by director Vikramaditya Motwane. She will also star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.