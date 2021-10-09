'Call My Agent: Bollywood' Trailer Highlights Lives Of Agents, The 'star Makers'

Netflix is bringing yet another entertaining series to its viewers this October. The OTT giant unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series Call My Agent: Bollywood. The series shows the film industry from a different but interesting perspective of star makers, the agents. The show stars Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Aahana Kumra in leading roles. It will also see several star-studded cameos including, Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadda and more.

Call My Agent: Bollywood trailer begins with a morning ceremony of Soumyajit Dasgupta, head of a renowned talent agency called Art. Several celebrities attend the ceremony and remember the late agent. Jackie Shroff says in the trailer, "He made several stars." Dia Mirza, Richa Chadda, Farah Khan and others, several celebrities also remember the late agent. The trailer then focuses on Art talent agency and its employees played by Ayush, Aahana, Rajat and Soni. The trailer further sees challenges faced by these agents of Bollywood celebrities and how they deal with the world of glamour. Some clips in the trailer also focus on the fussy nature of celebrities. It describes the agent's work as a "Messy Business." The trailer ends with a dialogue, "Let's watch a film for the love of cinema."

More about Call My Agent: Bollywood

Shaad Ali is helming the project while Applause Entertainment and Banijay Asia are bankrolling it. The show is an adaptation of a famous French comedy-drama series, Dix Pour Cent. It highlights the lives of star makers in the film industry.

As per a report by ANI, director Shaad Ali had revealed that the upcoming show is much close to his heart. He also claimed the show had been made with utmost carefulness. He said, "This project has been close to my heart since the very beginning. It was a huge responsibility to be mindful of the original screenplay that has been such a success and yet to have my own Stamp on the adaptation. Each component of this show has been thought through with intricacy right from the casting to the cameos."

"Each of us, included in this project, have poured our heart and soul into it, and I cannot wait to show the audiences the satirical world of showbiz through my lens. Ayush, Rajat, Aahana and Soni share Sach brilliant chemistry with each other that shooting with them has been a riot," he added.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in