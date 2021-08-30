'Candy' Trailer Out: Murder Mystery Seeks To 'unwrap The Sin' Amid The Horrors Of 'Masaan'

Candy, an unknown unity named 'Masaan', mysterious deaths, and an operation to save people. That is what forms the basic plot of the upcoming web series, Candy. The trailer of the Ronit Roy-Richa Chadha series was recently unveiled and promises to keep viewers glued to their seats.

Trailer of Candy unveiled

Rudrakhand comes across as a peaceful place, but there are numerous dark secrets beneath. The death of a teenager in the jungle sets off a mysterious hunt for the truth on the whereabouts of the culprit. Two people get heavily involved in this mission, a police officer, played by Richa Chadha, and the deceased's teacher-mentor, essayed by Ronit Roy.

Ronit Roy's character believes that the deceased's classmates in the boarding school, who regularly bullied the boy, could have played some role in the death. Richa Chadha's character confronts the schoolmates and warns them, and at the same time, she is urged to keep an eye on the teacher too, since he was showing 'too much interest' in the case.

As both wade deeper into the case, numerous mysteries are unravelled. This includes the schoolmates being worried about some 'packet' being caught. They also sense danger from the police and the 'white rabbit', a youngster who seemed to be involved with drugs and rave parties and he also comes under the scanner of the police. The story goes across the town that anyone who consumes the candy and ventures into the forest gets killed brutally, stabbed and stuck on a tree.

Ronit Roy's character believes that there is some connection between the death of the youngster and the candy, and seems to know some 'truth' for which he was ready to go the extra mile. The journey towards the end of the movie seems to be towards the identity of 'Masaan', which people are not aware of, if it is a human being, animal, or another dangerous entity, as Richa and Ronit's characters go about their quests.

"Iss sheher mein, sabke apne secrets hai' is one of the dialogues that gives an idea about the plot. The makers have used the hashtag 'Unwrap the Sin' for the series.

The thriller, directed by Ashish R Shukla, is gearing up for release on Voot Select from September 8.