'Can't Unsee': Fans 'stupefied' As They Spot Harry Potter's Dudley In 'The Queen's Gambit'

Netflix’s recent drop The Queen’s Gambit features an ensemble cast of Anya Taylor-Joy, Chloe Pirrie and Bill Camp, who portray the leading roles in the Cold War era-set series. However, it took fans by surprise when they witnessed Harry Potter actor Harry Melling, playing the role of Beth’s (Taylor-Joy) chess opponent in The Queen’s Gambit. Harry Melling shot to prominence for his role as Harry Potter’s mean cousin, Dudley Dursley in the much-acclaimed 8-part franchise movie.

Harry Melling in The Queen's Gambit

For those who missed it, Harry Melling appears in the second episode of The Queen’s Gambit, when Beth enters a chess tournament and faces off against his character, Harry Beltik. In total, Melling appears in four episodes of the show. Soon after fans noticed Harry in The Queen’s Gambit, they took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement. Some fans also lauded the actor’s massive transformation in the series. Take a look at how they reacted.

Fans react:

Amazing that Dudley Dursley became one of the best actors around. — Wolfman Jay 🎃 (@BullGooseParty) October 29, 2020

I've watched 4 episodes of The Queens Gambit today. Sort of a day after my birthday "I'll do it later".

I'm enjoying the show.

I got a hoot out of Dudley Dursley's appearance.

And a bigger kick that the actor who voiced Ferb on Phineas and Ferb played Benny Watts.

It's good. — Scott Feighner (@Scottreadsbooks) October 29, 2020

It's fantastic! And the guy who plays Dudley Dursley is great in it — anna (@waystarceo) October 29, 2020

Waaahhh. Watching the queens gambit on Netflix... which is brilliant. Thought I recognised this guy. It’s only Dudley Dursley from Harry Potter films!! Great acting from him and all. Highly recommended #QueensGambit pic.twitter.com/w6XAY8gOeq — Sarah Parry (@woopar) October 25, 2020

So I’m watching #TheQueensGambit AND HARRY BELTIK IS HARRY MELLING AKA DUDLEY DURSLEY FROM HARRY POTTER IM SCREAMING. I KNEW HIS FACE WAS SO FAMILIAR. — Samantha✨ (@SamanthaLyynn) October 27, 2020

Dudley Dursley in the Queens gambit. Took me a while to figure out it’s him. Can’t imagine this dude bullying Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/X3fWgPaRC4 — bob🎃 (@BobJabr) October 26, 2020

A grown-up, American-accented Dudley Dursley and I approve of The Queen's Gambit on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XHilr4kDRE — Derek Lewis (@dereklew) October 27, 2020

imagine getting mad bc you only got 36 birthday presents unlike last year when you got 37 ... Dudley Dursley makes me mad i — spooky jay🎃👻🕷🕸✨ (@jayymariefams) October 21, 2020

Watching #TheQueensGambit on @NetflixUK and it was really irritating me who Harry Beltik was until I realised it's Harry Melling who played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films! 😱 — MissPagetEnglish (@MissPaget) October 27, 2020

The guy who plays Harry Beltik in TQG is the same person who plays Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter series so now I can’t unsee it — Natalia ♡ (@wckdsriddle) October 26, 2020

All about The Queen's Gambit:

The Queen's Gambit is directed by Scott Frank, which follows the story of an orphaned chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, who struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world. The series was released in October 2020 and is currently streaming on Netflix. The show is created by Allan Scott.

