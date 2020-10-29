Last Updated:

'Can't Unsee': Fans 'stupefied' As They Spot Harry Potter's Dudley In 'The Queen's Gambit'

Recently, fans took to their social media handles and pointed out that Harry Potter's Dudley plays a vital role in 'The Queen's Gambit'. Read on.

harry potter

Netflix’s recent drop The Queen’s Gambit features an ensemble cast of  Anya Taylor-Joy, Chloe Pirrie and Bill Camp, who portray the leading roles in the Cold War era-set series. However, it took fans by surprise when they witnessed Harry Potter actor Harry Melling, playing the role of Beth’s (Taylor-Joy) chess opponent in The Queen’s Gambit. Harry Melling shot to prominence for his role as Harry Potter’s mean cousin, Dudley Dursley in the much-acclaimed 8-part franchise movie.

Harry Melling in The Queen's Gambit

For those who missed it, Harry Melling appears in the second episode of The Queen’s Gambit, when Beth enters a chess tournament and faces off against his character, Harry Beltik. In total, Melling appears in four episodes of the show. Soon after fans noticed Harry in The Queen’s Gambit, they took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement. Some fans also lauded the actor’s massive transformation in the series. Take a look at how they reacted.

Fans react:

All about The Queen's Gambit:

The Queen's Gambit is directed by Scott Frank, which follows the story of an orphaned chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, who struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world. The series was released in October 2020 and is currently streaming on Netflix. The show is created by Allan Scott. 

