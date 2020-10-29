Trump Makes 'sexist' Final Appeal To Suburban Women, Says Will Get 'husbands Back To Work'

In a sexist remark at Michigan rally ahead of Election Day, US President Trump makes attempts to ‘woo’ the suburban women voters, saying, “I'm 'getting your husbands back to work.” While the suburban white female voters have been the most consequential base of the electorate since the mid-1990s in US presidential elections, making nearly half of all voters, Trump attempted to seal his election fate by hurling an outdated ‘husband’ narrative as he stumbles through the final appeals of the Nov.3, 2020 US elections.

Speaking to the ‘Women for Trump’ crowd at Lansing, US President Donald Trump said, “We’re sending your kids back to school and your husbands to work, they wanna go to work,” neglecting the working women and resounding the 1950s mindset of women's’ burdens of schooling kids, and confining to the household while men go out to work as the coronavirus dreads families in fall surge. While Trump won major support of white women voters in 2016, the US pollsters have predicted a 54 percent lean of the women vote towards Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.

Read: Trump Slams Media For 'blocking' Alleged Graft Cases Against Biden

Read: Biden Asserts He Will Tackle COVID-19, Lashes Out At Trump For 'surrendering' To Pandemic

Bragging his win with the women in 2016, Trump continued that all women needed was household security. “And that’s going to happen again. Because women, suburban or otherwise, they want security, they want security, they want safety. They want law and order,” Trump said. Further, he attacked Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) for the COVID-19 lockdown that confined men to homes as he promised to get all the husbands "back to work" if he's reelected, adding, he was "saving suburbia”.

Trump asks 'will you please like me?'

Trump’s misappropriate final appeals to suburban women wouldn’t be first in the Republican election campaign as only last week, he made attempts at winning female voters by saying, “Suburban women, will you please like me?" during a campaign rally. He further termed the suburban white women in his campaign as "suburban housewives of America.”

Meanwhile, at her first solo campaign event in Pennsylvania, the First lady of the US Melania Trump appealed to women, admitting, she “doesn’t always agree” with how Trump says things. She delivered remarks at a rally for women, saying, “I don’t always agree with the way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves.” Melania’s remarks had left many women surprised as she insisted that they did not always have to agree with the President but that his policies mattered.

Read: Melania Trump Agrees With Supporter Who Called US President Donald Trump 'handsome'

Read: FBI Says Extremist Threatened Trump, Obama In Online Posts