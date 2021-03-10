Cast Of 'Powerpuff Girls' Live Action: Know The Details Of The Cast And Their Characters

The beloved 90s cartoon Powerpuff Girls is set to have its own live-action adaptation. The series will be directed by Maggie Kiley of 911, Dr Death and Nightflyers fame. The plot of the series is based on three girls, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who are created in a laboratory by Professor Utonium. The professor tries to create sweet little perfect girls by mixing up "sugar, spice and everything nice" but ends up accidentally adding Chemical X.

The girls have superpowers and fight against the villains of Townsville. The live series will focus on the girls all grown up who miss their childhood of fighting crime. When the time comes, will the trio reunite to save the world?

Meet the cast of Powerpuff girls live action

Chloe Bennet as Blossom

Chloe Bennet who also played the role of Daisy in Agents of S.H.I.EL.D. will be playing the role of Blossom in the Powerpuff Girls live-action cast of the series. Blossom's character is the leader among the three girls. Her personality gets the ingredient "everything nice". Blossom's signature colour is pink or red. In the cartoon series, Blossom had waist-length orange hair which was tied up in a ponytail. Blossom is very skilful and tactical. Blossom uses a yo-yo to destroy her enemies.

Yana Perrault as Buttercup

The Powerpuff Girls live-action cast will be introducing Yana Perrault as Buttercup. Yana Perrault is primarily a Broadway star. In the series, Buttercup represents the "spice" ingredient. The girl is a tomboy with a short temper. Buttercup is very tough in nature. In the cartoon series, she has short black hair. She typically wears her signature colour green. She can create fireballs by rubbing her hands together.

Dove Cameron as Bubbles

Descendants fame Dove Cameron will play the role of Bubbles as part of the cast of Powerpuff Girls live action. Bubbles character represents the "sugar" ingredient of the mix. She is shy, kind and sweet. Bubbles loves animals and carries a stuffed octopus around named 'Octi'. The character's signature colour is blue. When she is enraged, Bubbles, who is typically reserved and shy, is capable of attacking the evil villains of Townsville.

The other characters include Professor Utonium, Mayor, Ms Bellum, Ms Keane and others. The cartoon series' famous villains include Mojo Jojo, Fuzzy Lumpkins, Princess Morbucks, The Gangreen Gang and HIM among others. The Powerpuff Girls live action will be produced by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros Television, and Vita Vera Films. Maggie Kiley, Diablo Cody, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden will be on the executive production team.