Cast Of Rebel Television Show: Know The Actors & Their Characters In This Legal Drama

The new ABC drama television show Rebel premiered on the 8th of April this year and created a buzz around the viewers for its impressive list of cast. The main cast of Rebel television show included actors such as Katey Sagal and John Corbett. Upon its release, the show received a mixed review from the audience but still continues to entertain them with its new twists and adventures. Here is the list of the Rebel television show's cast and their real names.

Cast of Rebel television show

Katey Sagal

The 67-year-old actress plays the role of Annie Bello who is also the Rebel in the show. The character portrayed by Katey is a legal advocate with a blue-collar background and helps people without the need of law. Katey is known for her role in Peggy Bundy on Married... with Children, and 8 Simple Rules, Sons of Anarchy. Katey is not only a talented actress but also a talented singer as she released her first solo album Well.... in 2004.

John Corbett

Playing the role of Grady Bello, John Corbett portrayed the role of Rebel's third husband who files for divorce in the television drama. The actor is known for his work in American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile, The Tenth Circle, and Forbidden Fruit. Along with the movies, John has also done notable works in TV shows such as Life with Derek, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments.

James Lesure

The 50-year-old actor played the role of Benji in the drama series. Benji is Rebel's second husband and also a defense lawyer. In the show, Benji can be seen recruiting Cassidy, his daughter. The actor is known for his works in shows like Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Good Girls, and Las Vegas.

Tamala Jones

The American actress plays the role of Lana, a private investigator and also Rebel's sister-in-law. The actress has several successful movies and TV shows under her belt. She is popularly known for her roles in Booty Call, The Wood, Kingdom Come, and What Men Want.

Andy Garcia

The veteran actor plays the role of Julian Cruz, a lawyer, and a widower grieving the death of his wife, Sharon. Julian is enlisted by Rebel herself as she was Sharon's best friend. The actor is popularly known for his roles in movies like Blue Skies Again, The Untouchables, Internal Affairs, and Max Steel.

Promo Pic credit: Rebel IG