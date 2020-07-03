Here Is The Cast Of 'The Office' That Made The Show A Memorable TV Classic

The Office is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Comedy Sitcoms at all time. The US version of The Office was initially a remake of the UK Office. The show's first season initially did not do very well with the audience as it was trying to be a shot for shot remake of the UK Office.

However, from the second season onwards, the US Office went in its own direction and became a television classic that is loved to this very day. One of the best parts of The Office was its main cast. Michael Scott, Jim, Dwight, and Pam truly filled the show with life and love. Here is a look at all the main cast members of The Office.

The cast of The Office

Steve Carell as Michael Scott

Steve Carell's Michael Scott was the heart of The Office. Michael was an amazing salesman, but pretty much terrible at everything else. He was a horrible boss, but at the same time, he was so endearing that his employees eventually started to respect him. He was the main character of The Office in the first seven seasons of the show. Unfortunately, Steve Carell had to leave the show due to the end of his contract.

John Krasinski as Jim Halpert

John Krasinski made his debut as an actor in The Office. He played the role of Jim Halpert, a lazy salesman who prefered to play pranks on his co-worker Dwight than to work and improve his career. Jim Halpert is often considered to the second main character of The Office, as he played the role of a straight man in the show.

Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute

Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson, was the best salesman in his entire brach. However, he was also the strangest, weirdest, and most socially awkward characters on the show. He was also the butt of Jim's pranks and practical jokes.

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly

Jenna Fischer played the role of Pam Beesly, the Office receptionist. Pam was shy but at the same time, she was also ambitious when it came to her art. However, Pam was too afraid of change, which is why she is still engaged to her High School Boyfriend at the beginning of the show. Pam is also Jim's love interest.

B. J. Novak as Ryan Howard

B. J. Novak's Ryan Howard was a temp that joined the office in the first episode of the show. He was a Business student who was eventually promoted to Dunder Mifflin's corporate office in New York. After his promotion, Ryan formed an ago and started to antagonise many of his former colleagues.

Ed Helms as Andy Bernard

Ed Helms' Andy Bernard was initially just meant to be a supporting character/antagonist who first appeared in the third season of the show. However, the crew was so impressed by Ed Helms' performance that they promoted him to the main cast in the next season. Andy was initially an obsessive yes man with severe anger management issues. However, he soon changed his ways and eventually became the new regional manager after Michael left.

Other prominent side characters

The Office's side cast was just as important to the show as its main cast. These side characters made the show unique and intriguing. Other prominent characters in the show were Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Mindy Kaling as Kelly, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Vance, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez, Kate Flannery as Meredith, Leslie David Baker as Stanley, Paul Lieberstein as Toby, Creed Bratton as Creed, Ellie Kemper as Erin, and Craig Robinson as Darryl.

