'Hamilton' Watch Party Hosted By Lin-Manuel Miranda To Go Live When The Show Hits Disney+

Hamilton is one of the longest-running shows not only on Broadway but also in any town it toured in. The theatres had to shut down in the USA and around the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which evidently will delay the reopening of drama theatres anytime soon. But Lin-Manuel Miranda's renowned historical show Hamilton will be available for streaming on Disney+ as a filmed version along with a documentary. Now, it is revealed that Lin-Manuel will also be sharing a star-studded watch party for Hamilton as it starts streaming on the platform.

Hamilton Watch Party

Miranda will take to Twitter and live tweet along with the show. The actor won't be alone in the tweet as the watch party poster promises to feature the cast of the show. Hamilton cast members include Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Javier Munoz as Miranda's alternate as Hamilton, and Christopher Jackson as George Washington. Though the show will be starting at 7 PM EST, a preshow will debut at 6:30 PM EST before the three-hour show makes it first appearance on Dinsey+.

Disney had announced back in May that a filmed version of the award-winning musical Hamilton, directed by Tommy Kail will be making its way to its streaming platform. An original film based on Hamilton was originally scheduled to hit the silver screens in October 2020 but has now been pushed 15 months forward due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Broadway breakout hit was originally filmed back in 2015.

Hamilton tells the story of the American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The drama encompasses Hamilton's journey from his marriage and efforts in establishing the USA's independence to his rivalry with Aaron Burr and eventual death. Hamilton's Broadway run and its hip-hop-inspired soundtrack won 11 Tony Awards back in 2016. A Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy award were also given to the soundtrack in the same year. Whereas, Hamilton's West End production garnered seven Olivier awards in 2018. The modern Hamilton musical is often regarded as a creative modern retelling of Alexander Hamilton's life.

