'Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist' Review | Fans Can't Stop Crying Over Documentary

Earlier, it was announced that a documentary will be released based on the life of late American actor Chadwick Boseman that will be a tribute to his work in the cinema. On April 17, Netflix released Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist and the fans couldn't stop themselves from shedding tears. Check out how fans reacted to Chadwick Boseman's documentary.

Fans react to Chadwick Boseman's documentary

In the documentary, the late actor's friends pay homage to him and say beautiful words about him. It also shows the beautiful journey of the actor, from his childhood to his last days. Celebrities like Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, George Wolfe (the director of Ma Rainey’s Bottom), Danai Gurira (Okoye from Black Panther) came forward to speak about the actor. Check out what fans thought about the documentary.

Finally brought myself to go ahead watch “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist” on Netflix.



It was really good.

It was nice to see a glimpse more into who he was as an artist and as a person all around. He is deeply missed. — PurposeDr!ven»âœ¨ (@BornTaLEAD) April 18, 2021

cried like a baby watching chadwick boseman: portrait of an artist, i miss him so much — pat (@sevenofbi) April 18, 2021

Watched the Chadwick Boseman: “Portrait of an Artist” documentary - it was beautiful, elegant and really shed light on what a phenomenal person he was. — Fransisca Lifestyle (@FransiscaLstyle) April 18, 2021

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist is an amazing watch for any creative. I’m heavily inspired right now WOOOOW he was that good and more we lost a LEGEND — Andre-Pierre (@AndrePierre__) April 17, 2021

Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43 in August 2020. Post his death, there was another movie that was released posthumously titled Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The movie was directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, based on the play of the same name by August Wilson. The story revolves around Ma Rainey, an influential blues singer, and dramatizes a turbulent recording session in 1920s Chicago. The movie was produced by Denzel Washington, Todd Black, and Dany Wolf. The movie features Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, with Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts in supporting roles. Along with the documentary, this movie was also dedicated to the late actor.

In the documentary, Viola Davis talks about the late actor's last movie and how they were the perfect cast for it. One of Chadwick's director Spike Lee praised him and talked about how when one sees Chadwick, they are not only seeing Stormin’ Norman but also Jackie Robinson. He called Chadwick the Godfather of Soul. The documentary ends with the clip of Chadwick from the year 2018 when he received his doctorate from Howard University.

About Chadwick Boseman's movies

Chadwick Boseman started his acting career in 2008 and landed up with his first feature movie The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. Some of his popular movies include 42, Draft Days, Get on Up and many more. In 2016, Chadwick entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War. He then got his own stand-alone movie, Black Panther. He also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

