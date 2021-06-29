Chainsaw Man Anime Trailer Released, Fans Say 'characters Animated Faithfully'

Ever since the announcement of Chainsaw Man’s anime series adaptation was made, fans could not contain their excitement. MAPPA, the Japanese animation studio, is in charge of the production of the series. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans, the Chainsaw Man trailer was dropped on June 27, 2021. According to a report by ComicBook.com, the trailer was shared by MAPPA at the fan event which was organised in Japan.

The trailer saw glimpses of what the fans will see in the series and focused on Denji and Makima’s relationship. The two appear very happy in the trailer and are seen getting close to each other as well. The trailer also saw the havoc wrecked by Chainsaw Man as he cuts into people without twice thinking about it. Check out the trailer and fan reactions below.

More about Chainsaw Man anime

The plot of the anime is based on a manga series of the same name. It is written by Tatsuki Fujimoto who is popularly known for penning Fire Punch. The first part of the manga series was first published in 2018 and wrapped in 2020. The second part was well but its release date has not been revealed yet.

The plot of Chainsaw Man anime revolves around Denji, a young guy who is facing a financial crunch. His father owed a lot of debt to yakuza, an organised crime syndicate but passed away before he could repay it. To pay off the debt, Denzi starts working as a devil hunter but is betrayed by yakuza who kill him. But he is brought back by Pochita, his pet devil dog, who binds him in a contract and merges with him. This revives Denzi who can now transform into the Chainsaw Man by pulling a chord in his chest. He is later convinced to work for the government’s devil hunters. Here, he meets Makima. He starts falling in love with her but he does not know that Makima is only attracted to Chainsaw. She is shown to be the antagonist as well who wants to use Chainsaw to create a new world where people do not suffer. In a fight, Denzi kills Makima who is later born as a girl and is raised by him.

