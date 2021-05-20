'Chicago PD' Cast 2021: Jesse Lee Soffer's Detective Jay Halstead And Other Characters

The popular police procedural drama television series Chicago PD, which aired in January 2014, is nearing the end of the finale of its eighth season. After the success of the first 7 seasons, NBC had renewed the high-performing drama series for eight, night, and tenth season in February 2020. The series follows patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of Chicago Police Department who go head-to-head with the city's street crimes. They also combat major offences including organised crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders. Take a look at Chicago PD cast in the current season-

A look at Chicago PD cast 2021

Jason Beghe as Henry Voight

The cast of Chicago PD 2021 had Jason Beghe essaying the role of Detective Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight in one of the lead roles. Hank is one of the focal points of the show and is at ground zero against the war crime in the city. Even though he has an impression of being brutal and tough exteriors, he is loyal to the cops and detectives serving under him. Hank worked in the Gang Unit before he took command of the Intelligence Unit.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead

Jesse Lee Soffer essays the role of Jay Halstead, a brash young detective in Hank's team, who previously saw active duty in Afghanistan. He is a partner of Detective Lindsy and is extremely confident of his skills which sometimes goes out of hand. He suffers from a posttraumatic stress disorder which is depicted elaborately in Season 5 and later takes on therapy for his healing.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton

Tracy Sporidakons had appeared as a recurring character Detective Hailey Upton in season 4 and has come out to become one of the main detectives in Chicago PD since season 5. Known for her killer instincts and humour that suits her well, Hailey is a tough former robbery-homicide detective. Hailey was transferred from the FBBI Field office in New York City to temporarily fill in for an agent undercover.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Marina Squerciati is essaying the tole of Office Kim Burgess who has proven herself as a valuable asset to the team after being brought up from patrol on many past cases. She was once shot in "Called in Dead", however, she was shown recovering in the coming episode. Her relationship with her fiance Adam Ruzek breaks off due to commitment issues and she later falls for Roman who moves to San Diego.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

Patrick John Flueger essayed the role of Office Adam Ruzek, who is a quick-witted cadet who is recruited straight out of police academy for undercover work by Olinsky. On certain occasions, he comes out as an overeager amateur who dives his head-first in a situation without putting much thought into his actions. He is the son of a longtime patrol officer with the 26th District "Disco Bob" Ruzek.

