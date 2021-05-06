'Chicago PD's' Marina Squerciati Opens Up On Burzek Development; Teases Cliffhanger Final

This week's episode of Chicago P.D. saw some interesting twists unfold. Intelligence detective, Kim Burgess made an important decision to declare a custodial guardian in this week's episode of Chicago P.D.'s Trouble Dolls episode, reported TVLine. After a conversation with Platt, Kim shows up at Ruzek's door to ask if he would be that person for her. Ruzek accepts the offer and ends their brief falling out. This also assures that the duo will always support each other no matter what they're going through.

Marina Squerciati: 'Balancing aspect of being a working mom will always be present'

In an interview with the portal, Marina Squerciati, who plays Kim, said that she honestly does not think it changes their relationship and Adam is no longer "super furious" at her. She added that she thinks they have a way to go before they’re shown as a couple. The actor added that she feels like there is "mistrust and misunderstanding" between them, but it does not matter as they're "family".

Marina also shared that the "balancing aspect" of a working mom will always be there. She explained that in order to be "a mom cop", one has to leave behind and walk ahead into the fire which is why she thought that naming the guardian was one way to put "fear to bed". She continued that not naming the guardian and having someone as a backup was what made her hesitate in the line of fire.

The actor further said that Voight has been going along and she thought that it has been "more of a struggle" for an old school cop (referring to Voight) breaking the Blue Wall. She added that the writers are doing a "great job" in the last two Chicago P.D episodes to show Voight struggling against reform and making the changes that need to be done. Marina also shared that she is aware of her duty as a TV cop at a time when cop shows are being "scrutinised" for the way they are portrayed amid real-life brutality. Trusting Chicago P.D. as an expression of art, she understood they have a responsibility, especially in Chicago, where many issues are concerned within the police department.

NBC's Chicago P.D. is a police procedural drama created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead as a part of Wolf's Chicago franchise. The hit television series premiered in January 2014 and is being renewed for its eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons. Chicago P.D cast includes Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Archie Kao, Elias Koteas, Amy Morton, Brian Geraghty, Tracy Spiridakos, Lisseth Chavez, and Cleveland Berto.

